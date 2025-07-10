With the Pittsburgh Steelers preparing for training camp, it has no doubt been a busy offseason for them, making huge additions on each side of the ball. As the latest big addition for the Steelers was acquiring Jalen Ramsey in a trade, ESPN's Seth Walder had a relatively scathing overview of the team's moves thus far.

Walder would give Pittsburgh a “C” grade for the offseason, characterizing the moves as an “old team trying to take one last swing.” He would even write that “it probably won't work,” and predict that the season after this upcoming one could be the start of a rebuild in deconstructing the franchise.

“Pittsburgh's entire offseason has resulted in an old team trying to take one last swing,” Walder wrote. “It probably won't work, and next year will be the time for a true rebuild. If so, one piece of good news: the Steelers' offseason resulted in projected compensatory picks in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, per OverTheCap.com.”

Arguably, the most viral signing was with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, looking to take the team to new heights in what could be his final season in the NFL. For Walder, it'll probably be a “disappointment and a wasted season.”

“The most likely outcome of the Rodgers signing by far is disappointment and a wasted season,” Walder wrote. “But the upside remains — and there's more of it with Rodgers than with any of the Steelers' other realistic QB options, which is why the signing made some sense, especially at the extremely cheap cost Rodgers commanded.”

ESPN's Seth Walder doesn't like the Steelers' Jalen Ramsey trade

Article Continues Below
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Other moves the Steelers made were for wide receiver DK Metcalf after trading away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, another move that had Walder questioning the motives. Metcalf is three years older than Pickens, costs more (though mentions that Pickens would've required a contract soon), and is virtually the only impactful receiver.

Also on offense within the Ramsey trade was tight end Jonnu Smith, who had a productive season with the Miami Dolphins, but Walder once again overrated the acquisition. As for Ramsey himself, Walder critiques the deal, saying that Pittsburgh takes on the cornerback's hefty contract while giving up a “high-end safety” in Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“I did not think it was a great move,” Walder wrote. “The Dolphins were struggling to find someone to take Ramsey's contract, yet Pittsburgh not only took on most of the money, but sent back a high-end safety with two years and no guaranteed money left on his contract.”

Walder would say that Ramsey can still play and didn't mind the move to sign Darius Slay Jr. as well, so it wasn't all bad on the team's end.

More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) salutes the crowd after the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Rooney family member thinks paying Steelers’ T.J. Watt would be ‘absolutely insane’Zachary Weinberger ·
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches the Steelers warm up from the sidelines prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New Orleans Saints Week 10
Ben Roethlisberger teases how Steelers busy offseason is impacting his kidsJackson Stone ·
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches the Steelers warm up from the sidelines prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 2022.
Ben Roethlisberger raises concerns over Steelers culture with wave of additionsZachary Weinberger ·
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) takes the field for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium.
T.J. Watt draws ‘gold standard’ take despite late-season dipBen Strauss ·
Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, NFL Training Camp
3 sneaky Pittsburgh Steelers trade candidates entering 2025 training campBenjamin Adducchio ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Steelers fans react to Jalen Ramsey’s moment with Troy PolamaluPaolo Mariano ·