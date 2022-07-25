Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris will have a different look coming out of the backfield in 2022. Harris revealed his plans to ditch the visor on his helmet, and the reasoning behind the style change will have Steelers fans fired up. Speaking with Bryant McFadden via the All Things Covered podcast, Harris revealed he’d be going visor-less in order to look opposing defenders in the eye when he’s running.

Najee Harris Says He Isn’t Wearing A Visor This Season: ‘I Wanna See A MF’ers Eyes’ https://t.co/OJwrNz3Aqy #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lEM3QoWoMY — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 25, 2022

Harris didn’t mince words when explaining why he’s ditching the visor in 2022. “I’m just strictly business,” said Harris. “I wanna see a motherf***er’s eyes.”

That’s the type of mentality that will have Steelers fans clamoring for the regular season to get started. Harris is showing no fear heading into Year 2 and is planning on challenging defenders head on in 2022. Apparently, he wants to look his opponents in the eyes and stare down their souls while doing so.

During his rookie season, Najee Harris racked up 1,200 rushing yards on 307 carries. He scored 7 touchdowns on the ground and added three more via the air.

Harris commonly rocked a clear visor in 2021, but he’ll be doing away with the look altogether in 2022. While he could still look defenders in the eye with his see-through visor last season, he wants even less standing in between him and his opposition while on the gridiron in his second season.

Harris will now look to back up his confident words with another stellar season in 2022. Don’t expect the former Alabama star to shy away from contact this season, and when he does manage to run over a defender, the individual on the receiving end of the hit will be due for a vicious staredown.