The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big statement about their future by signing general manager Omar Khan to a new three-year contract. The deal keeps Khan in charge through the 2028 season, demonstrating the organization’s confidence in the plan he has put in place.

“Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field,” Team president Art Rooney II said in a statement, sharing his thoughts about the extension

Khan took over as general manager in 2022 after Kevin Colbert stepped down. He has worked for the Steelers for 25 seasons. He started as the franchise's football administration coordinator in 2001, before being promoted to director of football administration in 2011. He was then named as vice president of football & business administration in 2016, a position he held until 2021.

Since he became GM, the Steelers have won 29 games and reached the playoffs in two straight years. Both postseason runs ended in the wild card round, but Khan stayed aggressive in trying to push the team further.

This offseason, he made some of the boldest moves of his career. He traded for All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He also signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Darius Slay in free agency. Those moves show that Khan refuses to sit back and watch other teams improve while the Steelers stand still.

“I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support,” Khan said, thanking the team’s ownership for trusting him to lead the front office. “I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans.”

With the 2026 NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh and the Steelers holding 12 picks, the 48-year-old executive has plenty of chances to keep adding talent. His mix of aggressive trades and smart drafting has already changed the roster in just three years.

Fans have watched the team shift from a conservative approach to a more dynamic style. Khan has earned the nickname Khan Artist because of how he has reshaped the roster while keeping the salary cap in balance. He also helped build the teams that won the Super Bowls in 2006 and 2009.

Head coach Mike Tomlin signed his own three-year extension last year, which keeps him under contract through 2027. With Tomlin and Khan now locked in for several more seasons, the Steelers can focus on building stability and chasing playoff success.

Steelers fans have high expectations. The franchise has not won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Khan’s willingness to make big trades and sign experienced stars shows he wants to end that drought as soon as possible.

As training camp approaches, Pittsburgh will have no shortage of storylines. Rodgers will bring national attention. Metcalf and Ramsey will raise the level of competition in practice. The young players drafted under Khan will keep developing.

Khan and the front office have set the bar high. The Steelers believe this new contract marks the start of another era where Pittsburgh can compete for championships every season. The work continues, but Khan’s track record and vision give the team and the fans a reason to believe they are moving in the right direction.