The 2025 season has not even begun, and many are already thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the upcoming draft will be crucial, as they currently have a number of veterans and need to replenish their talent pool. Several players could become Steelers draft prospects, especially depending on how this season unravels.

The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers, temporarily addressing their most important need. However, it is a one-year deal, which will put Pittsburgh back on the clock for a quarterback. While quarterback is one of their pressing issues, so is the running back position. That means they will likely keep an eye on top talent at that position.

These three players are among the top at their position. Notably, they are expected to go high in the 2026 NFL Draft. Because the Steelers usually finish with a .500 or better record, they are unlikely to draft that high. But trades are possible, and the Steelers could always make one to get the guy they want. These three draft prospects have all the tools to turn a team around, and all will have a chance to play in Steel City.

Arch Manning among top potential Steelers draft prospects

It's a dream right now. But if the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning declares for the NFL Draft, oddsmakers have Arch Manning as the favorite to go first, via FanDuel.

Manning played 10 games and made two starts in 2024, passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. While those are modest numbers, it's worth noting that he was a freshman in the Big 12. Ultimately, there is still room to grow. Manning will start for Louisiana this season and get his opportunity to shine.

There are some detractors, including one who compared him to a former quarterback. However, coaches are praising Manning and putting their full faith in what he can do this season for the Texas Longhorns. If Manning declares for the NFL Draft, the Steelers will want to try and secure his services to try to continue the Manning legacy while adding to the black and gold history.

Running back is among the Steelers' draft needs

Don't look now, but the Steelers might also have a running back problem. Najee Harris is gone, and Jaylen Warren has stepped in. But can Warren handle a full workload? The Steelers also drafted Kaleb Johnson in the third round, but that might not be enough. That is where Jeremiyah Love might come in.

Love exploded on the scene last season, running 163 times for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns at a 6.9 yards-per-carry rate over 16 games. His ability to elude tacklers helped the Fighting Irish get to the National Championship and put him in the spotlight. In addition to his running, Love also caught 28 passes for 237 yards and two scores.

Love will be a junior this season. If he declares for the 2026 NFL Draft, he might fall as low as the second round. That could put him in a prime position for the Steelers to draft him, thus filling their need at running back and making it a position of strength. Furthermore, it would cement their offense, and give them another weapon who could terrorize defenses.

Another option at quarterback for the Steelers

If the Steelers cannot get Manning, LaNorris Sellers can undoubtedly be the answer. Additionally, he could be the dual-threat option they thought they had when they signed Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Sellers had an amazing breakout year. He passed for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 675 yards with seven trips into the endzone. Additionally, the fact that he achieved this against the SEC stands out, showcasing his ability to overcome significant competition. Sellers has a rare blend of size, athleticism, and arm talent.

The bar is high for Sellers, and some NFL scouts compare him to Jalen Hurts. If the Steelers could see him fall to them, they would be in a position to become the second team from Pennsylvania to take the ultimate duel-threat quarterback. Therefore, it might change the way opponents see their offense. Combining the strengths of a player with Sellers with someone like Love could produce nightmares for defenses, as they attempt to decide who to defend.

The Steelers will go into the 2025 season with Rodgers as their quarterback. Regardless, their minds are already on the future and the possibilities that exist with their next quarterback. The Steelers will also be heavily analyzing what to do at the running back position, as much of that will hinge on how Warren and Johnson can handle the workload. Subsequently, having backup options is not a bad thing, and the Steelers can make it happen.