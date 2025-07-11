As the rumors swirl around the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive stud T.J. Watt, there has been speculation around the contract negotiations and if the end result would end in a shocking trade. While there have been some to disagree with the Steelers paying Watt, the latest reporting showcases how the team is weighing all options when connected to the star pass rusher.

With both sides deep in contract negotiations and the thought that Pittsburgh would want to keep Watt, the latest from Mark Kaboly, team correspondent for The Pat McAfee Show, and has been on the beat since 2002, could say otherwise. Noted by Andrew Fillipponi, the team “have inquired around the league” to see what the potential value of Watt would be, meaning they are “doing their due diligence.”

“Pat McAfee Steelers insider [Mark Kaboly] says the Steelers have inquired around the league to see what TJ Watt's trade value is,” Fillipponi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Called it ‘doing their due diligence.' That's a big change in the TJ Watt discussion from a big-time Steelers insider.”

Pat McAfee Steelers insider @MarkKaboly says the Steelers have inquired around the league to see what TJ Watt's trade value is. Called it “doing their due diligence.” That's a big change in the TJ Watt discussion from a big time Steelers insider. pic.twitter.com/7SQN4lOiCz — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steelers' T.J. Watt could be highest highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL

As fans have been waiting for updates surrounding the Steelers and Watt, there are also questions about what the holdup is on the negotiating table. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, it's the fine details of a potential contract extension, like the guaranteed money, how long the deal is, etc.

Article Continues Below

However, the overall sentiment from the team seems to still be that they “want” Watt to stay in Pittsburgh.

“It’s guaranteed money, and it’s term length. A lot of the details, they get sticky this time of year, especially as you’re leading up to training camp,” Fowler said. “I talked to somebody with the team who said, ‘Look, these are complicated deals to do, but we are working on it. We want T.J. Watt here.”

Pass rush market has exploded. By summer’s end, at least six of top-end rushers should or will have secured mega deal since March. Taking stock of T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons status on @SportsCenter with @SkubieMageza pic.twitter.com/kaLLODTs0h — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

It would make sense that the team wants Watt to stay with the team as he's been arguably the most impactful defensive player on the field, recording 11.5 sacks last season, 19 the year prior, and the exceptional 2021 season where he had 22.5. The result of a potential deal could see that Watt will be “the highest-paid edge rusher in the league.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when a deal or a decision on Watt gets done as the team prepares for training camp and eventually the season, which starts on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New York Jets.