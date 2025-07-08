The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2025 season with all sorts of questions. Pittsburgh is dealing with the extended negotiations of a possible contract extension for T.J. Watt, for instance. The two sides appear to still not be in alignment on an agreement as the team's training camp is set to begin.

Although Watt is a possible trade candidate, there are others on the roster who are candidates as well. These candidates are flying a bit under the radar as the team gets ready to meet up again this summer for on-field activities.

Here are three sneaky trade candidates for the Steelers, who look to head back to the NFL Playoffs this season.

Skylar Thompson, QB

There are essentially four quarterbacks on the Steelers roster at this point. That is because Pittsburgh signed a one-year deal with veteran Aaron Rodgers just days before OTAs.

With the addition of Rodgers, one Pittsburgh quarterback immediately becomes somewhat expendable. The Steelers are certainly not going to part ways with Rodgers. It is also unlikely that rookie quarterback Will Howard is going anywhere since the team just selected him.

That essentially leaves Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. While either of these players could be a trade candidate, it makes more sense for the team to part ways with Thompson. Part of the reason is because Rudolph is so familiar with the offensive playbook, as this is his second stint with the team.

Thompson appears to be the odd man out. Before Rodgers entered the picture, Thompson was trending toward third on the team's depth chart at quarterback. If Pittsburgh sees an opportunity to move him, it wouldn't be absurd to think they will make a deal.

Thompson has seen limited action in the NFL while playing for the Miami Dolphins. In 2024, he had just 187 passing yards while completing about 64 percent of his passes.

Clearly, the Steelers wouldn't be getting a lot in return for the quarterback. Thompson is considered a guy on the fringe who will possibly be spending time on the practice squad.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB

The next candidate is Cordarrelle Patterson. He gets work in the running game but could also be used on special teams. He has three seasons in his lengthy NFL career with at least 1,000 kickoff return yards.

Patterson has already gotten some buzz as a possible trade candidate. The Kansas City Chiefs are one team that has been listed as a possible target, per the Sporting News.

“The four-time Pro Bowler could be the Swiss Army knife of Andy Reid's offense, serving as a running back and wide receiver and being a potential impact playmaker for quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” Dharya Sharma wrote.

The rusher posted 135 yards on the ground in the 2024 season. He also had 80 receiving yards for Pittsburgh. Last season was his only one in the Steel City.

There's one last trade candidate the Steelers have to discuss.

Beanie Bishop Jr., DB

Beanie Bishop was a big surprise for the Steelers in 2024. The defensive back, who went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, found himself on the field contributing regularly.

The corner finished his rookie season with 45 combined tackles, including 30 solo stops. He also was credited with seven passes defended and four interceptions.

Bishop enters training camp in 2025 again trying to fight for a spot in the secondary. Pittsburgh has several guys on the depth chart at corner, including new acquisition Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was traded to Pittsburgh in recent days from Miami.

There are plenty of other guys on the roster right now who can get snaps in the defensive backfield. They include Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre.

With all of these players available, the Steelers could find themselves needing to cut ties with one of their guys. Bishop is certainly an option, as he is one of the youngest players on the team and not carrying a heavy contract.

As training camp begins, time will tell how the roster shakes out for Pittsburgh. The Steelers finished the 2024 campaign with 10 wins before losing to Baltimore in the postseason.