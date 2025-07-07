Jalen Ramsey's wish to be shipped to a new team was granted after the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ramsey didn't hide his displeasure with the Dolphins last season after they tallied an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in eight years.

The talented cornerback will join star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf as some of the new faces in Pittsburgh, and the three of them should make an immediate impact. The Steelers finished with a 10-7 record last season and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The 30-year-old Ramsey has expressed his excitement to join the Steelers—his fourth team in nine years. His enthusiasm was even more heightened after speaking with Pittsburgh icon Troy Polamalu.

On X, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared a screenshot of the video call between the 30-year-old Ramsey and the 44-year-old Polamalu, who helped the Steelers win two Super Bowl titles.

“Connecting the greats! One @steelers legend and the next!” wrote Clark, who also played for Pittsburgh from 2006 to 2013.

While Clark didn't disclose what exactly Ramsey and Polamalu talked about, it's safe to assume that the NFL legend offered his knowledge and wisdom. Polamalu, a six-time All-Pro member and eight-time Pro Bowler, will forever be a beloved figure in Pittsburgh, and surely, he wants the team to succeed with Ramsey.

Fans also didn't hide their joy in seeing Ramsey and Polamalu in one frame.

“Troy is really unc,” wrote @Pick6PackFB.

“Troy Polamalu, anyone who wasn’t a fan of yours wasn’t really a football fan. Forget team love, you were one of the FEW NFL players that were LOVED by all. All earned!” said @BRWithers.

“I like seeing someone young having so much respect and reverence for an older person. Super tuff,” added @imp3rd.

“This is awesome, two of my favorite Steelers and a future favorite Steeler,” commented @Huckaneous.

“Troy looks great. We sure miss him,” posted @Blarney412.

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro member and seven-time Pro Bowler, remains among the serviceable defenders in the NFL despite even though he's past his prime. He tallied two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and a sack in 17 games last season.

He is reportedly set to earn $26.6 million.