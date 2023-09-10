Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd has just rewritten the WNBA record books. Loyd broke Breanna Stewart's previous WNBA single-season scoring record on Sunday.

Loyd scored 28 points in the Storm's 91-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Her 939 points on the season eclipsed Breanna Stewart's previous record of 919.

The Storm star averaged a league-best 24.6 points per game for the Storm, which won just 11 games in the 2023 WNBA season. Stewart, Loyd's former Seattle teammate, averaged 23.0 points per game for the New York Liberty this year. Loyd reached the 25-point mark 21 times this season.

ON TOP 👑 The Gold Mamba @jewellloyd now holds the WNBA single-season scoring record with 939 PTS in just 38 games Congrats, Jewell 👏 pic.twitter.com/CAWLV4O79R — WNBA (@WNBA) September 10, 2023

Jewell Loyd's 18th 25-point game of the season on September 7 was the second-most in WNBA history behind all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi. With Loyd's 28-point explosion on Sunday, she eclipsed Taurasi's previous record of 20 25-point games in a season. Although the former shot just 9-of-22 from the field on Sunday, it was enough to rewrite the WNBA record books.

Loyd, a nine-year WNBA veteran, never averaged more than 17.9 points in her first eight seasons. She became the focal point of the Storm's offense after legendary point guard Sue Bird retired following the 2022 WNBA season.

Loyd's incredible performance in 2023 earned her a two-year contract extension worth almost $500,000. Loyd was going to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. However, her new deal ensured she will remain the face of the Storm franchise for at least the next two years.

Sue Bird's departure last year has paved the way for Jewell Loyd's resurgence with the Storm. Expect Loyd to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson for the league's scoring title next season.