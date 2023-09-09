The Seattle Storm may have been one of the worst teams in the WNBA this season, but they've had a lot of close games, games they've been in due to the phenomenal play of star guard Jewell Loyd. The Storm have already been eliminated from playoff contention but they've still been must-see TV due to Loyd's exploits. Loyd has been leading the WNBA in scoring this season and she was awarded the All-Star Game MVP honors. With one game remaining on the Storm's schedule for the 2023 regular season, they made a huge move in signing Jewell Loyd to a two-year contract extension as per Andraya Carter of ESPN.

🚨 BREAKING: Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd has agreed to a two-year contract extension, per @Andraya_Carter. Loyd will remain with the Storm for just under $500K. pic.twitter.com/mPgjhOhENJ — WNBA on ClutchPoints (@WNBAcp) September 9, 2023

Jewell Loyd was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason but her new contract ensures that she remains on the Storm roster for at least two more seasons. Her contract appears to be a supermax contract as well. Loyd has played her entire career to this point with the Storm. She was originally drafted by the Storm with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft.

This season, Loyd has suited up in all but two of the Storm's games this season. She's averaging a career high 24.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 36.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Loyd is a five-time All-Star and was a key player on the Storm's 2018 and 2020 championship teams. This move keeps one of the best players in the league in a Storm jersey for the foreseeable future.