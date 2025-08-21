The Notre Dame football program is looking forward to what should be another strong 2025 season on the heels of their national championship game appearance a year ago. Notre Dame will once again be coached by Marcus Freeman, who has quickly risen the ranks of the college football landscape, and who also recently named CJ Carr as his starting quarterback for this year.

In the fashion department, the Notre Dame athletic office recently made a big decision for how their respective teams will present themselves in the upcoming season.

“Notre Dame is using sports-specific Leprechaun logos this season,” reported Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

The football variation of the Leprechaun includes the signature fighting Irish Leprechaun, as you might expect, carrying a small football in his arm.

It remains to be seen what the other variations of the logo will look like for different sports on campus.

A big season for Notre Dame

As previously mentioned, Notre Dame football finished as the national runner up last season, losing a close contest to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game after coming back from a huge deficit and making things interesting down the stretch.

On their way to the big game, Notre Dame knocked off several college football powerhouses, including the Georgia Bulldogs, and Marcus Freeman more than proved his prowess as a head coach of a major college football program.

Last year's quarterback, Riley Leonard, has since taken his talents to the NFL Draft, meaning the offensive reins will now be handed to redshirt freshman CJ Carr, who beat out Kenny Minchey for the starting job after a battle during fall camp.

Despite the talent they lost to the NFL, the Fighting Irish will still be bringing back a considerable amount of last year's roster, including star running back Jeremiyah Love, who most pundits view as the best at his position in the entire college football landscape.

In any case, Notre Dame will kick off its 2025 season in a highly-anticipated showdown with the Miami Hurricanes on August 31 at 7:30 PM ET.