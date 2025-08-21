With an improving group of playmakers, a quarterback poised to break out, tons of talent in the trenches, and a stacked defensive unit, the Denver Broncos have built quite an impressive roster. After a near-decade-long slump, the Broncos seem primed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL. So just who will make the 53-man roster?

Quarterback (2):

Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos had a carousel at the quarterback position for nearly a decade after winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning under center. The signal-caller position was finally fixed by Bo Nix last year. The expectation is that the Oregon product will go from stellar rookie to true superstar in year two.

At times, Jarrett Stidham has looked like a starting quarterback in his own right. He'll be limited to reserve duty in 2025, and the team will hope to sneak Sam Elinger onto the practice squad.

Running back (5):

RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, Michael Burton

The running back position was arguably the weakest position group in Denver last year. That hopefully won't be a problem anymore. RJ Harvey was drafted in the second round and has the potential to be a bell-cow back. He'll have some competition for carries during his rookie year, though. J.K. Dobbins has starting experience and is a great pass blocker, although he has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Jaleel McLaughlin is a speedy change-of-pace back, and Michael Burton is the team's fullback. Tyler Badie has a chance to make the roster over Audric Estime. The Notre Dame product on the roster bubble was a fifth-round pick last year. He is a big and powerful running back, but he has seemingly lost favor with Denver's coaching staff.

Receiver (5):

Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Trent Sherfield

Courtland Sutton is Nix's top receiving threat. He is joined in the starting lineup by Marvin Mims, who is somewhere between a gadget player, a deep threat, and a potential solid No. 2 option. There was recently a trio of young, recently drafted pass catchers set to make the Broncos roster.

Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin were drafted last year, the latter of whom has chemistry with Nix from their time together at Oregon. Pat Bryant was a third-round pick this year and has emerged as the big-bodied possession receiver, which led to Denver trading Vele. That trade opens up a spot elsewhere on the roster as it now seems unlikely that the Broncos will carry six receivers. Trent Sherfield is the team's special teams ace.

Tight end (4):

Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Caleb Lohner

Sean Payton got his coveted “joker” when the Broncos signed Evan Engram. The presence of an elite pass-catching tight end could really open up Denver's offense. Engram is somewhat of a jumbo slot receiver, which is why having an in-line tight end like Adam Trautman is important.

The tight end core would be rounded out by pass-blocking specialist Nate Adkins, but an ankle injury will hold him out to start the season. Lucas Krull and Caleb Lohner will benefit and can tag-team the bench tight end roles until Adkins' return.

Offensive line (9):

Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Quinn Meinerz, Luke Wattenberg, Ben Powers, Alex Forsyth, Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart, Calvin Throckmorton

The Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Garett Bolles had a rough start to his career but has since turned into a mainstay in Denver. He is the team's longest-tenured player. Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers were free-agent acquisitions that helped transform the line, and Quinn Meinerz is an All-Pro caliber player. Luke Wattenberg stepped up well in his first season as the starting center, too.

The depth behind the starters is somewhat questionable. That won't be a problem if the unit can stay healthy, but if someone goes down to injury, Alex Forsyth, Alex Palczewski, Matt Peart, or Calvin Throckmorton will have to step up.

Defensive line (6):

Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, Sai'vion Jones, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson

The Broncos have arguably the best defense in the NFL, and it starts up front. Zach Allen has transformed into a beast. He is joined in the trenches by D.J. Jones, an incredible run stuffer, and John Franklin-Myers, a player who really broke out last season.

Sai'vion Jones will be on the roster due to his draft status, and Malcolm Roach is one of the ex-New Orleans Saints that Payton likes. One of the closest positional battles in Denver will come down to Jordan Jackson vs. Eyioma Uwazurike. The former will beat out the latter for a roster spot because Uwazurike has been a disappointment since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker (9):

Nik Bonnito, Jonathan Cooper, Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Jonah Ellis, Justin Strnad, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson, Jordan Turner

Nik Bonitto is a magnet for making big plays. He had both a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a 70-yard pick-six last season in addition to racking up 13.5 sacks. The edge rusher has been nothing but dominant so far in the preseason, too.

Jonathan Cooper can get after the quarterback in his own right, evidenced by his 10.5 sacks last season. Jonah Ellis and Dondrea Tillman will contribute to the pass rush as well. The Broncos' 63 sacks last season were not only the most in the NFL, but they were the third most by a team this century.

There is plenty of talent at inside linebacker, too. Dre Greenlaw was a beast before he got hurt during Super Bowl 58, and Alex Singleton always racks up the tackle numbers. Justin Strnad was going to be fighting for a roster spot, but his versatility and Drew Sanders' injury secured his spot. The Broncos also historically roster an undrafted rookie. This year, Jordan Turner has seized the opportunity, and he was recently endorsed by Payton.

Cornerback (6):

Pat Surtain II, Jahdae Barron, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Matthis

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year resides in Denver. That being Pat Surtain, of course. The cornerback is big, athletic, smart, fast, and strong, making him the complete package at his position. He isn't alone on the team when it comes to lockdown cornerbacks. Riley Moss grew to fame for being a white cornerback, but make no mistake, the Iowa product is a stud. Ja'Quan McMillian has also developed into one of the best slot cornerbacks in football.

Despite this, the Broncos made a strength even stronger because they drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round. He should play both inside and outside during his rookie season. Damarri Mathis had some rough moments last season, but he is fine as a fifth or sixth option. Kris Abrams-Draine could also make the team.

Safety (4):

Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, P.J. Locke

In addition to Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga was the other big acquisition the Broncos added in free agency who last played for the San Francisco 49ers. The safety is a former All-Pro, and the Broncos are hoping he will buck the injury bug and get back to that level. His pairing with Brandon Jones makes for a lot of potential at the safety position in Denver. Devon Key and P.J. Locke have proven themselves to be reliable backups.

Specialists (3):

Wil Lutz, Jeremy Crawshaw, Mitchell Fraboni

Wil Lutz is a Sean Payton staple at the kicker spot, and Jeremy Crawshaw was drafted this year to be the punter. Mitchell Fraboni will be in charge of long snapping.