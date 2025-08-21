The San Francisco 49ers are undergoing a turbulent preseason, with injuries to numerous wide receivers. As the 49ers trade rumors continue, many see them getting another receiver before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Yet, there is another position that badly needs upgrading.

The 49ers traded for Skyy Moore to help with their depleted receiver room. Currently, Ricky Pearsall is the only healthy starting receiver. Brandon Aiyuk might not return for the 49ers until Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. Likewise, Jauan Jennings is dealing with an injury. The Niners will likely have both available at midseason. Therefore, the acquisition of Moore could suffice for now. There will be a point later in the season where their depth chart will have Aiyuk, Jennings, Pearsal, Demarcus Robinson, and Moore on the roster. What is a weakness right now will soon turn into a strength.

There is another position that deserves some love. Alarmingly, the offensive line still looks iffy, and could be the thing that derails the Niners. It's time to talk about a potential trade that San Francisco could make before the season starts.

The Niners' offseason plan

Even after their injuries, San Francisco still has +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. Despite offensive line struggles, the Niners put all their chips (or almost all) on the defense. The Niners used their first five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft on defense. Then, they chose a wide receiver in Jordan Watkins. Connor Colby was the only offensive lineman they chose.

Nicholas Petit-Frere was the only offensive lineman they signed, and he struggled initially, registering a 46.5 PFF grade. Overall, the brass was confident in the offensive line. There were mixed reactions about the unit last season. Initially, PFF ranked them 24th but had them at 13th in total efficiency by the end of the season. Trent Williams was a major contributor to the positive rankings. Otherwise, the rest of the line was inconsistent.

Why the 49ers need offensive line help before Week 1

49ers OL Domnick Puni suffered an injury this week, which is a big loss for San Francisco as they head into Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Meanwhile, Ben Bartch has an elbow injury. With both guards potentially sidelined, there is suddenly a lot of panic inside the Niners camp about who will be protecting Brock Purdy.

Nick Zakelj takes over for Puni right now. Yet, that might not be enough as the line continues to deal with injuries. Williams, Jake Brendel, and Colton McKivitz are currently the only healthy offensive linemen for the Niners. Thus, they might need to target one in a trade. Even before the injuries, this was a position of need that the organization ignored, and it's coming back to bite them.

The offensive lineman who could help

Cole Strange has not done as well in New England since the team drafted him. Therefore, he is a potential 49ers trade candidate as the Pats might be looking to ship him out. There are things to consider about Strange, too.

The major weakness of Stange's game is his run blocking. Sadly, he ranked just 40.4 in run blocking. However, his pass blocking was significantly better, as he ranked 79 in protecting the quarterback, which will be a major need in San Francisco. Strange is not a starting offensive lineman, but he can still be effective in spurts, and exactly the type of depth the Niners may need.

Why Cole Strange may need a change of scenery

The 49ers trade rumors are never-ending, especially as they look to plug some holes. Thus, the entire football world is looking to see who they add at receiver. But Strange and the Niners could be a good match, especially given the circumstances.

Strange is not expected to be a starting offensive lineman in New England. Therefore, it might be time for a change. The Niners could offer him the change of scenery that he desperately needs. It also would not cost very much to get him. If the Niners entertained the idea, they could probably get Strange for a seventh-round pick, or even a lower-ranked defensive player. Moreover, they could help rebuild his confidence while also gaining a lineman with significant growth potential.

The Niners are dealing with an assortment of injuries to their pass-catchers. Yet, their most-ignored position is the one that truly needs an upgrade. Williams will not be around forever. Because of this, the Niners must start rebuilding their offensive line for the future. If the 49ers are unable to do that, it could cost them several games throughout the 2025 NFL season.