The New York Liberty revamped their roster this offseason and have emerged as one of the favorites to win the WNBA championship. They added superstar Breanna Stewart and sharpshooting playmaking Courtney Vandersloot in free agency and they traded for interior star Jonquel Jones. They’ve gotten off to a 2-1 start so far including an 81-65 win against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. As part of their roster retool, they had to part with longtime fan favorite Rebecca Allen who was traded to the Sun as part of the Jones deal. Allen returned to Barclays Arena as an opponent for the first time on Saturday and she had a bit of a heartfelt message ahead of the game.

After seven seasons on the New York Liberty, Bec Allen is returning to NYC for the first time as a member of the Connecticut Sun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/reXm0QT5O2 — espnW (@espnW) May 27, 2023

Rebecca Allen made her WNBA debut with the Liberty ahead of the 2015 season when she signed as a free agent. Prior to that she had extensive professional experience in the WNBL since she was 16-years-old. In total, she the first seven seasons of her career with the Liberty. She racked up career averages of 5.7 points per game and 2.5 rebounds with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In her first game against the Liberty as an opponent, Allen had two points on 1-4 shooting, one rebound and one assist. Before Saturday’s game, Allen was averaging 4.7 points per game and 3.7 rebounds with splits of 25 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line through the Sun’s first three games of the season.