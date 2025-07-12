The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from entering the All-Star break at the top of the National League East. Their successful first half is thanks to their pitching staff. Christopher Sanchez has flirted with records and Ranger Suarez has stepped up behind Zack Wheeler. However, both fell short of All-Star nods to Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski.

The Brewers rookie needed just five starts to earn an All-Star selection, the fewest in Major League Baseball history. While Misiorowski is as entertaining as any pitcher on the mound throughout the last month, veterans around the league are upset. Multiple former All-Stars on the Phillies' roster expressed their disdain with Misiorowski's inclusion over Suarez or Sanchez.

“It's turning into the Savannah Bananas,” said outfielder Nick Castellanos.

“That's f***ing terrible,” said shortstop Trea Turner. “It's not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there. It's whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most.”

“Nothing against the Misiorowski kid, but those two are deserving of being on the team in the first place,” said catcher J.T. Realmuto, defending his starters.

2025 is a down year for Philadelphia when it comes to their All-Star representation. Wheeler made it as a starter for the NL, but is passing on the game itself. Instead Kyle Schwarber will be the only Phillie playing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Comparing Misiorowski's numbers two Sanchez and Suarez helps prove their teammates' points. Both Philadelphia starters have a better ERA and more innings pitched compared to Milwaukee's young star. Misiorowski's record is better, but he has only pitched in five games so far this season.

Over the last few seasons, rookie pitchers making it into the All-Star Game has become more common. After Paul Skenes made it in 2024 and started the game, the floodgates are open. It appears that MLB is trying to capture that magic again with Misiorowski, regardless of how the Phillies or other players feel about it.