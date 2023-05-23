The New York Liberty are one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA in 2023. They have a star-studded roster led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. If they can stay healthy, they have a good chance of winning their first WNBA championship since 2017. Here we will look at four reasons why the New York Liberty will make it to the 2023 WNBA Finals and win the championship.

The Liberty finished the 2022 WNBA season with a record of 16-20. They made the playoffs as the seventh seed but lost to the second-seeded Chicago Sky in the first round. Now, they have a new head coach in Sandy Brondello. Of course, everyone knows that Stewart is a two-time WNBA MVP and Ionescu is one of the most exciting young players in the league. The Liberty also have a strong supporting cast that includes Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones, and Stefanie Dolson.

Here are four reasons why the Liberty will win the 2023 WNBA Finals.

1. Talent

The Liberty possess an abundance of extraordinary talent within their roster, leaving no doubt about their formidable chances of securing victory in the 2023 WNBA Finals. Among their ranks stand two unequivocal superstars who undoubtedly rank among the best players in the league: the indomitable Breanna Stewart and the sensational Sabrina Ionescu. Stewart’s unparalleled dominance encompasses both ends of the court, enabling her to effortlessly score from various positions, dominate the boards, and staunchly defend against even the most relentless adversaries. Meanwhile, Ionescu’s sheer versatility presents an ever-present triple-double threat, exhibiting her profound prowess in scoring, rebounding, and distributing the ball at an exceptional level.

However, the Liberty’s prowess extends far beyond their dynamic duo, as their supporting cast boasts an exceptional array of talent. The likes of Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones, and Stefanie Dolson augment the team’s depth. Of course, Vandersloot shines as one of the league’s preeminent point guards, showcasing exceptional passing skills and tenacious defense. Jones, is renowned for her remarkable rebounding and shot-blocking abilities, while Dolson’s unwavering consistency as a versatile center cements the team’s offensive potency.

Barclays is ROCKING after this Sabrina Ionescu triple pic.twitter.com/8cbHtVVO5M — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) May 21, 2023

2. Depth

One of the Liberty’s most distinguishing characteristics lies within their remarkable depth, a factor that sets them apart from their competitors and significantly bolsters their prospects of success in the 2023 WNBA Finals. This remarkable depth proves invaluable, particularly in the grueling nature of the playoffs, where prolonged campaigns necessitate staying fresh and minimizing the risk of injuries. Players like Kayla Thornton, Epiphanny Prince, and Han Xu should provide solid minutes off the bench. Their unwavering dedication to excellence ensures that the Liberty can maintain an unrelenting level of competitiveness, irrespective of the challenges they may encounter throughout their championship quest.

3. Coaching

The Liberty’s fortunes have been further elevated by the addition of their new head coach, the esteemed Sandy Brondello. She has an illustrious coaching pedigree, including a championship triumph with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. Brondello also brings a winning mindset and invaluable expertise to the Liberty’s fold. Recognized for her exceptional offensive acumen, Brondello possesses an unparalleled ability to maximize the potential of her talented roster. She can devise strategies that capitalize on their individual strengths and exploit the vulnerabilities of their opponents. Beyond her strategic prowess, Brondello has exceptional leadership qualities. She also has a profound influence on her players and can create a culture of unity and unwavering determination.

4. Chemistry

A vital component of the Liberty’s ascent to the pinnacle of success in the 2023 WNBA Finals is the remarkable chemistry permeating their roster. Off the court, the players share a genuine camaraderie, establishing a foundation of trust, understanding, and respect that extends onto the hardwood. This bond unifies the team and fortifies their resolve during moments of intense pressure that often define playoff games. The Liberty’s players seamlessly complement one another’s strengths, fostering an environment where selflessness and collective success prevail.

These four reasons make the Liberty the favorites to win the 2023 WNBA Finals. They have the talent, depth, coaching, and chemistry to win it all. If they can stay healthy, they will be very difficult to beat.

In addition to the four reasons listed above, the Liberty will also likely have home-court advantage once they make the playoffs. They play their home games at Barclays Center, which is one of the loudest and most hostile arenas in the WNBA. This home-court advantage will be a big factor in the playoffs, as it will give the Liberty a boost of energy and confidence.

The Liberty are the team to beat in the 2023 WNBA. They have everything they need to win a championship. If they can stay healthy and play their best basketball, they will be very difficult to beat.