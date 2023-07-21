The Phoenix Suns finished their 2023 Summer League run with a record of 2-3. They went 1-3 in their first few matchups before earning a win over the Memphis Grizzlies last week. They tied with the Orlando Magic at the top of the Summer League with 10.2 steals per game, but their 81.6 points per contest put them at 28th among Summer League rosters.

Though Phoenix had forward Toumani Camara, who was taken with the No. 52 pick in this year's NBA Draft, undrafted players would ultimately take the spotlight as the Suns went through their Summer League schedule this month.

Guard Eugene German, a former standout for the Northern Illinois Huskies, averaged 13 points per game in the two games he suited up for this July. Former Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield dished four assists per game in five Summer League games, including six as the Suns took an 84-75 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Who is one undrafted player who should either make the final roster or sign a two-way contract with the Suns after their Summer League run?

Hunter Hale

Hale went undrafted in 2020 after spending time with Central Michigan, Grand Valley State and Winthrop. He has spent the last few seasons with Borac Mozzart, a Serbian team based in Čačak, Serbia. He averaged 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 26 games played for the Serbian club, according to Proballers.

Hale didn't see time on the court during the Suns' first two Summer League games.

“It was tough to watch of course because you want to play and showcase your abilities but in the same breath, I understand that everything is a process and that my time would come,” he said, via The Arizona Republic. “I just wanted to cheer on my teammates and be a voice from the bench that they could rely on. Being a professional is understanding there will be nights you don't play, but you still need to be ready when your name is called.”

Hale ended his Summer League run with averages of 16.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in three games played. He hit an astounding 52.9% of his shots from the field and 52.2 of his tries from the 3-point line. The 6-foot-3 guard scored 21 points in an 83-72 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, hitting six of his 12 shots from the perimeter on his way to leading the Suns in points.

It may be difficult for Hale to find minutes on the Suns' roster among the guard talent Phoenix brought in and kept around during the offseason.

Phoenix will have guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker under contract during the 2023-24 season, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac. Guards Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Jordan Goodwin round out the team's options at the one and the two.

The Suns signed guard Saben Lee to a two-way contract this month after he signed a two-way deal with the team in February.

“Saben plays with toughness and aggression on both ends of the court,” Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones said in a July release. “His point guard instincts and ability to attack the rim are critical traits for us as we seek to build a better team.”

The Suns finished last year with an average of 113.6 points per game while hitting 37.4% of their 3-point shots in the regular season, putting them at 17th and seventh in the NBA, respectively. If Hale can carry over the scoring and shooting he showcased in the Summer League, he could be a solid contributor on a two-way contract alongside Lee.