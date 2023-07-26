The Phoenix Suns made it very clear during the regular season that they are all in on the immediate future by trading for Kevin Durant. Although they failed to make it passed the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they doubled down on their commitment to the present this NBA offseason. However, it wasn't via 2023 NBA free agency that the Suns doubled down, but via trade with the Washington Wizards. The Suns acquired Bradley Beal from the Wizards for a package that included Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four future first-round pick swaps and six future second-round picks. All of the sudden the Suns now have one of the scariest starting lineups in the NBA with Beal, Durant, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and and whoever Frank Vogel opts to slot in the fifth spot. Although this starting lineup could compete with the best lineups out there, there is no doubt that there is room for concern on the Suns roster. As 2023 NBA free agency goes deep into the summer, the number one concern on the Suns current roster is their lack of depth.

What plagued the Suns during their second-round 2023 NBA Playoffs loss to the Denver Nuggets was their inability to stop Nikola Jokic. Come next season, that responsibility will once again fall upon DeAndre Ayton, so he will have to spend his offseason getting stronger and more confident on the defensive end. With that being said, the Suns truly struggled because they were already a very top-heavy team. Outside of Durant and Booker, pretty much no one showed up for the Suns against the Nuggets in the four games that they lost. Now that they have landed Beal, they are going to have to rely on a top-heavy roster once again that is arguably less deep than they were last season. The Suns did make some moves in 2023 NBA free agency, although it wasn't enough to give them a deep enough roster to be comfortable. As of right now, the primary concern for the Suns is their roster depth.

Lack of Depth

While trading for Bradley Beal was the major move that the Suns made this offseason, they did make a plethora of deals during 2023 NBA free agency to shore up the depth that hurt them so much in the playoffs. Six players were signed by the Suns in free agency, including Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu, and Bol Bol. This does not include the players that the Suns resigned including Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, and Saben Lee. Still, out of all of these players, Gordon figures to be the only one that can be counted on to become a consistent contributor. Watanabe has had stretches of strong shooting in the NBA, while Bol Bol has flashed elite potential, but those guys are pretty much experiments. Outside of the Suns main four stars, the rest of their roster is pretty much hit or miss.

This could be an extreme miscalculation come the regular season if one or multiple signings that the Suns made in 2023 NBA free agency become legitimate assets off of the bench. Still, as the NBA offseason sits right now, this is clearly the number one concern to point to on the Suns roster. It is highly unlikely that Durant, Beal or Booker aren't their regular All-Star selves next season, while DeAndre Ayton is going to be one of the better fourth options in all of the NBA. Thus, these four guys can be counted on. Additionally, Eric Gordon is a long-time NBA veteran that has proven time and again he can be an asset to a playoff team. Overall, the Suns will have success next season; what remains to be seen is how much success, which will all come down to their depth. Some of their bench guys might breakout next season, but that can't be predicted, and the fact that they could also struggle is a major cause for concern.

Again, this is a concern that is futile as of now with many months before the season begins. However, the average NBA fan only has to look back to last year to see that the weak depth was the Suns kryptonite, which of course they decided was a risk worth taking by trading for Bradley Beal. The Suns will hope that one of the many signings they made in 2023 NBA free agency will pay dividends off of their bench. For now, all they can do is hope, and there is certainly some concern around the NBA and within the Suns organization that once again a weak bench will spell failure.