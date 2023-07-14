There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Isiah Thomas and his actual role within the Phoenix Suns organization. The Hall of Famer has been a close friend of team owner Mat Ishbia, which is why it came as no surprise that Thomas rose to prominence within the ranks as soon as Ishbia took over in Phoenix.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN has now shed some light on Thomas' position for the Suns. As it turns out, the 62-year-old does not have a formal role within the organization — at least that we know of. Moreover, in spite of what some folks might believe, Thomas actually took no part in the Bradley Beal blockbuster deal:

“Thomas has spent time in Phoenix informally advising the Suns' front office, sources said, but that has reduced in recent weeks as Ishbia added to his front office. Thomas was not part of the Beal recruitment and subsequent trade, sources said. Thomas has been at the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas working for NBA TV and has spent time with Suns executives,” Windhorst wrote in his report.

It seems that Thomas was merely providing Ishbia with some friendly advice but for reasons unknown, the Suns decided against giving the two-time NBA champion a formal role within the front office. For all we know, it could have been Isiah Thomas who turned down the opportunity to work for Phoenix. After all, he is still under contract with NBA TV.

Whatever the case might be, given Thomas' relationship with Mat Ishbia, it wouldn't be a complete surprise if the former continues to be connected with the Suns in one way or another.