Devin Booker put on a clinic in Game 3 of the Phoenix Suns’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

As has been the case all season long, Booker upped his game in a must-win matchup for the Suns. No Nuggets player had any answer for Booker over the course of the contest, as the three-time All-Star scored an astounding 47 points on 80 percent shooting in 42 minutes played. He recorded 12 out of his 47 points in the game in the fourth quarter.

Booker also chipped in with nine assists in the Suns’ 121-114 home win against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

As noted by StatMuse, Booker has scored at least 45 points on 70 percent shooting twice in this postseason alone. His other such showing came in Game 5 of the Suns’ Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he logged 47 points on 70.4 percent shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the only other player in NBA playoff history who has orchestrated two such performances in his career. One of James’ two such outings came in his historic 45-point performance in the Miami Heat’s Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

Overall, Booker is averaging 36.3 points per game on 60.3 percent shooting through three games of this tightly contested series.

Game 4 of this Western Conference semifinal series is set for Sunday from the Footprint Center. The Suns will look to even up the series at 2-2.