The Suns' Kevin Durant dropped an honest review of his team's loss to the Sixers on the road that speaks volumes about the state of the team.

The Phoenix Suns lost 112-100 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday in a game that highlighted concerns Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's team has moving forward.

Suns Coach Frank Vogel explained why team star Devin Booker did not play in the key early season contest. Eric Gordon had 13 points in Booker's absence and Durant had 31 points.

A photo of early season Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama towering over Durant has gone viral.

On Saturday, Durant spoke candidly about the Suns' road struggles, speaking with the savvy and intelligence of one of the NBA's all-time greatest players.

"On the road, your margin for error is really slim. We almost got to be, especially with guys missing as well, those shots got to go in and if they don't go in, that just makes it tougher for us throughout the whole game, but we stayed right there." Kevin Durant after #Suns loss. pic.twitter.com/dVMxzo27Xn — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 4, 2023

The Suns' expectations went through the roof after last season's trade for Durant, one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers who could pass Shaquille O'Neal and Carmelo Anthony this season.

Durant added eight rebounds and three assists against the Sixers, who got 25 points from Kelly Oubre Jr. and 26 points and 11 rebounds from last season's league MVP, Embiid.

Rising star guard Tyrese Maxey added 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for the Sixers, who are 4-1 on the season trailing only the Boston Celtics in the NBA's Eastern Conference, in this case by a half-game.

The Suns are 2-4, 12th place in the West after their first six games. For Vogel, Booker and Durant, the challenge has only gotten steeper.

Booker currently leads ‘PHX' with 31.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on the season, suggesting that he has taken the torch from Durant as the team's unquestioned leader and best player.

With Durant entering the later stages of his NBA career, it appears as though the venerable living NBA legend is exploring new avenues to lead his team other than just scoring.

Time will tell if it will be enough to lead the Suns to their first NBA title in team history.