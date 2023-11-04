Frank Vogel explained why Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is not playing on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers

Devin Booker isn't playing Saturday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel revealed the reason for Booker's absence prior to the game, per Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

“He had some soreness in the ankle,” Vogel said. “And, quick turnaround. I mean this, this tip-off is 36 hours from when the game ended the other day, so it's a lot like a back-to-back.”

DiGiovanni also reported that Vogel is hopeful Booker will play Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

Devin Booker's injury concern

Booker has dealt with injury trouble early in the 2023-24 season. The Suns star has appeared in only two games up to this point. In those two games, however, Booker has impressed to say the least.

He is averaging 31.5 points per game on 57.5 percent field goal and 53.3 percent three-point shooting to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per contest. The lack of playing time has impacted the Suns though, with Phoenix heading into Saturday's affair sporting a 2-3 record.

Suns' potential impacted by injuries

Kevin Durant has been the only star consistently on the floor for the Suns. Bradley Beal has yet to play amid his own injury concerns.

There is no denying the potential of this Suns team. Many people around the NBA predicted that Phoenix would win the Western Conference. But they will need to find a way to stay healthy throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Kevin Durant is an incredible player but he cannot do it on his own.

Fortunately, there seems to be a decent chance of Devin Booker returning Sunday. That isn't guaranteed though. We will continue to monitor updates on Booker's injury status as they are made available.

Meanwhile, the Suns will attempt to defeat the 76ers on Saturday despite missing two of their best players.