The Spurs took down the Suns for the second time this season, and Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant went viral.

After an offseason that felt like an eternity, the NBA is finally back, and the first couple weeks of action have not disappointed. One of the biggest storylines in the game right now is Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Because of his size and incredible athleticism, Wembanyama is one of the most unique NBA players that the game has ever seen, and he is the maybe the most hyped rookie of all time. The Spurs drafted him with the first overall pick in the draft, and everyone spent the offseason eager to watch him make his debut in San Antonio. So far, he has not disappointed.

The Spurs are 3-2 on the season currently, and two of their wins have come on the road against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The two teams met for the second time on Thursday night, and Victor Wembanyama put on an absolute show. He finished the game with 38 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. The Spurs ended up winning the game 132-121.

Seeing the Spurs matchup with the Suns is an intriguing watch because of the styles of play of Kevin Durant and Wembanyama. They both have a similar build and similar athleticism, but Wembanyama is quite a bit taller. In fact, a photo of the two standing next to each other during Thursday's game went viral.

Keep in mind, Durant is huge. He is 6'10”, and the hype around him is due to similar reasons for the hype around Wembanyama. However, Wembanyama is a different beast, as he is listed at 7'4″, and it shows in this picture.

Watching these two stars go up against each other is already a lot of fun, and Wembanyama has only been in the league for a couple of weeks. The Spurs and Suns are going to give us a lot of good matchups in the future as long as these two are involved.