Kevin Durant finally made his long-awaited Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday following his blockbuster mid-season move from the Brooklyn Nets. Well, the fans were not disappointed after seeing Durant suit up for the first time in a Suns jersey.

Durant needed just 27 minutes to log 23 points on a very efficient 10-of-15 from the field. This also came with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two triples as he helped lead the Suns to an easy 105-91 victory over a LaMelo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets.

Skip Bayless was an avid spectator of Durant’s debut and even the outspoken broadcaster himself seemed to be at a loss for words after seeing that masterclass from KD. Skip kept it short and simple with his succinct 14-word reaction to Durant’s debut:

In his return from injury, Kevin Durant looked a whole lot like KEVIN DURANT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In case you forgot, this is also the first time KD took the court in nearly two months. His previously injured right knee looked perfectly fine, and if this is a preview of how he and the Suns are going to play the rest of the way, then the league better be scared.

Oh, and in case you missed it, amid all the buzz surrounding Kevin Durant’s debut, Devin Booker came out with a casual 37-point performance with six rebounds and seven assists. Deandre Ayton logged a monster 16-point, 16-rebound double-double, while Chris Paul capped it off with an 11-assist evening.

As I said, if the Suns keep playing like this, then there’s no denying that they’re going to strike fear in the hearts of their opponents. Even Skip Bayless will likely agree.