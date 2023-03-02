Kevin Durant made his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Suns won the game in dominating fashion, 105-91. Durant got his first bucket of the game early in the first quarter on a drive to the basket with just about two minutes gone by. During the game, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young pretty much summed up everyone’s thoughts on the Suns new addition with a post on social media. After the game, Durant admitted to Bally Sports Phoenix that his nerves were a little bit up coming into the game.

“A lot of nerves, I hadn’t played in almost one thousand basketball games,” Durant joked. “Today I was nervous. It’s a new team, new group, I want to do well, I want to play hard for them and be coachable. So I was thinking about all of that today, but once the ball was tipped, my teammates were incredible and making me comfortable and just tried to go out there and play my game.”

In his Suns debut, Kevin Durant finished with 23 points in 27 minutes. He shot 10-15 from the field and 2-4 from the three-point line. He made his only free throw and he also had six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

One of the most remarkable things about the Suns trade for Kevin Durant was they didn’t need to give up any of Devin Booker, Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton. The Suns still have a formidable roster without having to trade too much so that they are still capable of making a solid run in the Western Conference.