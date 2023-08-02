Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal couldn't help but laugh at the reports that high school prospect Cooper Flagg cooked him at Jayson Tatum's camp.

For those who missed it, Beal made headlines recently after former NBA player Brian Scalabrine shared that he heard a rumor about Beal getting “really mad” at Flagg for talking trash to him after the youngster dominated their one-on-one showdown.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum's camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out. This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It's a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad,” Scalabrine said about the alleged incident.

After seeing the story, however, Beal was utterly confused where it came from and called cap. On the comment section of a post by League Alerts detailing the story, the new Suns guard replied with “Huh?” along with two laughing and cap emojis.

Bradley Beal calls cap on the Cooper Flagg rumors 😂 pic.twitter.com/pQA0sWGKzv — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 2, 2023

It's safe to say there is no truth to the rumors going around. And to be fair, it does seem absurd that Bradley Beal would react the way the rumor was saying, especially to a high school kid. He's an 11-year NBA veteran, and he would have probably just laughed it off if the Cooper Flagg really talked trash to him.

Of course it's not impossible to happen. Beal has his bad days as well. But for rumors like this one, it's hard to believe it unless there's a clear and undeniable proof that it happened.