Phoenix Suns new guard Bradley Beal recently helped out his good friend Jayson Tatum at a basketball camp that Tatum was hosting. During the camp, Bradley Beal played 1-on-1 with high school prospect Cooper Flagg, and it apparently ended up getting heated, reports Heavy's Sean Deveney.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out. This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad.”

This is the rumor via Brian Scalabrine, a former NBA player who has spent time training Flagg. He emphasizes that Cooper Flagg loves to trash talk, and that although Bradley Beal is an established NBA star, Flagg took no reservations in giving him the business.

It is understandable why an NBA player would be less inclined to accept trash talk from a 16-year-old high school kid. Nevertheless, if Flagg was actually finding his way against Beal at just 16-years-old, then he probably has every right to talk some smack.

Flagg is one of the more highly touted prospects in high school basketball right now. If these rumors turn out to be true and Flagg continues his current trajectory, it will be fun to watch these two square off on an NBA floor one day.