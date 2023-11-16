Bradley Beal is a late scratch for the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday's showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix Suns fans will have to wait for a little bit more before they can watch their new Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal play together for the first time. This is after Beal was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beal has played in their last three games, and with Devin Booker coming back from his injury, expectations were high for the Suns' Big 3 to make their debut together. Unfortunately, the new Phoenix guard was a late scratch for the contest due to a back injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

🚨 Bradley Beal (back) has been ruled OUT for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves, the Suns say. pic.twitter.com/Mxzj5fZZ9X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

No Suns Big 3 vs. Timberwolves

Kevin Durant has been the only healthy member of the Suns' Big 3 to start the season. Devin Booker has played in just two games heading to Wednesday's contest due to a calf injury. Book missed their previous five games, which saw Phoenix go 2-3.

As for Bradley Beal, he actually missed the Suns' first eight games of the season because of a back issue. He made his season debut early this November against the Chicago Bulls. In his second game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he dropped 24 points on top of four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

When it looked like Beal is getting back to full health, though, he had to deal with his bothersome back injury once again.

It remains to be seen how long Beal will be out as a result of his latest heath setback. The Suns will play the Utah Jazz next on Friday, so Beal will have one extra day to rest and see how he feels.