Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant knows the team's championship aspirations can't come true without Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns have been ravaged by injuries to begin the 2023-24 campaign. Kevin Durant has been their only star consistently healthy, with both Bradley Beal and Devin Booker already missing time. That's a big reason they're just 4-5 to start the season. Friday's loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers marked another game without Book, who is arguably this team's most important player.

Following the contest, KD expressed just how crucial it is that Phoenix gets Booker back:

“He makes this thing go. Without him, we can't go where we wanna go. He just puts so much pressure on defenses and he guards 1 through 4, so we miss him, can't wait to have him back, I know he's chomping at the bit but it takes time to get healthy.”

Booker is probably the Suns' most electric scorer as we've already seen this season. In his two regular season appearances thus far, the former Kentucky standout is averaging 31.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds. He's also a pest defensively.

The guard was first sidelined due to foot and ankle injuries. Now, he's dealing with a calf strain and although Frank Vogel said earlier in the week that Booker is “making progress” in his rehab, there's still no clear timetable for his return. He hasn't played since November 2nd.

The Suns have major title aspirations after trading for Beal to form an intriguing Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. But, unless they're healthy, those championship dreams won't come true.

Hopefully, Book can get back on the court sooner rather than later and help Phoenix get into a groove in the wide-open Western Conference.