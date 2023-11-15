Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker (right calf strain) and Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) are listed as probable for the team's Wednesday night home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Booker, who is yet to play with Beal and Durant together, is expected to play, according to AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin.

Beal has played the last three games for the Suns. He told reporters following the Suns' 111-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder he tweaked his back.

“That’s where I kick myself a little bit because if I’m not going to be useful to the team, which I probably wasn’t as much in the second half, then I shouldn’t of damn then been out there, but that’s just me being hard headed and me just wanting to contribute anyway I can,” Beal said. “I definitely got to smart moving forward and just being smart and understanding there are other guys who can probably impact the game at much higher level if I’m not able to do so.”

Beal in three games is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Suns are 4-6. Phoenix wants to win its first-ever championship but is yet to have its three best players together on the floor this regular season.

Booker in two games — he played the season opener Oct. 24 against the Golden State Warriors and then returned from a left ankle sprain to play the San Antonio Spurs Nov. 2 — is averaging 10.5 assists. He might be the answer the Suns need to fix their offense.

The Suns play the Timberwolves at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be televised by 3TV on Arizona's Family.