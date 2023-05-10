Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Phoenix Suns are now in a win-at-all-costs scenario, after they convincingly lost Game 5 of their second-round matchup to the Denver Nuggets, 118-102, to fall behind 3-2 in the series. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have tried their best to keep the Suns afloat amid Chris Paul’s groin injury, which forced the floor general to miss Games 3 to 5, and they did a solid enough job of at least extending the series to the point where the Point God can plausibly make his return.

However, the Suns point guard is keeping his cards close to his vest two days before his team faces elimination at home. When asked if he would suit up for the Suns with their season on the line, Paul refused to give an ironclad answer.

“We’ll see. I’m trying to,” Paul said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Of course, trying to return with everything at stake for the Suns is the bare minimum for Chris Paul. But at age 38, it sure seems like the more likely scenario is that Paul misses more time, especially when he declined to give a definitive answer regarding his playing status for Game 6.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, Paul is a master of the mind games, so perhaps he just wants to introduce a few more variables into the Nuggets’ game plan for their closeout game on Thursday night.

Chris Paul’s injury has introduced a few pros and cons to this iteration of the Suns. In Round 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul made some timely shots, both from midrange and from three, with the defense zeroing in on both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Paul also functions as an elite secondary playmaker, maximizing the space Booker and Durant create.

But without Paul, the Suns have played at a brisker pace, which benefitted them in Games 3 and 4 against the Nuggets. Paul’s absence has also seemed to unlock the bench, as head coach Monty Williams had to throw the likes of Landry Shamet, Terrence Ross, and TJ Warren into the fire due to a dearth of options.

Nonetheless, the steadiness Chris Paul gives the Suns will be crucial, especially with the team now staring at the face of elimination.