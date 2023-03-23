A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A lot has already been said about the disparity of free-throw opportunities between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers in their meeting Wednesday night in Hollywood. Suns point guard Chris Paul also shared his thoughts on the topic following Phoenix’s 122-111 loss to their Pacific Division rivals.

“We’re just trying to find a balance. We got to be better. I don’t think all of them are missed. But it’s a little weird,” Paul said to reporters in the locker room (via Mark Medina of NBA.com).

Suns head coach Monty Williams had an angrier tone when he spoke about the perceived lack of fair treatment from the refs during the game. Chris Paul, on the other hand, just seemed more interested in the work that lies ahead of Phoenix than worrying himself about the “what ifs” of the contest.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers had 46 attempts from the foul line and made 36 points off those tries. The Suns had way fewer, going just 15-for-20 from the charity stripe. Phoenix was called for a total of 31 personal fouls to just 20 from the Lakers.

Phoenix has one of the lowest free-throw rates in the NBA so far in the 2022-23 season. Entering the meeting with the Lakers, the Suns were just 28th overall with just a 23.9 FTrt. On the flip side, the Lakers were fourth (29.9).

Chris Paul and the Suns have now lost in five of their last six games and both of their last two outings. They are not on shaky ground at the moment but they can restore their footing this coming Friday with a win against the Sacramento Kings to finish a three-game road trip.