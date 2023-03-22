Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Phoenix Suns will travel to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers. We’re in Los Angeles sharing our NBA odds series, making a Suns-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns are coming off a 124-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Initially, the Suns looked to be on their way to victory as they led by 12 at the half. But the Suns wilted down in the second half and could not hold the lead. Regardless, Devin Booker led the way with 46 points, but no one else scored more than 14. Deandre Ayton sat out because of a hip injury and Kevin Durant remained out with an injured ankle he suffered in warmups a few weeks ago. Furthermore, the Suns shot 47.8 percent from the field while allowing the Thunder to shoot 50 percent. The Suns lost the battle of the boards 44-40 while only hitting 70.8 percent of their free throws.

The Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 111-105. Ultimately, they survived despite a mediocre night from the starters. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and six assists, while Anthony Davis added 15. However, Austin Reaves exploded off the bench for 35 points. The Lakers also held Paolo Banchero to 8 of 20 shooting and the Magic to 40.6 percent overall. Conversely, the Lakers shot 46.2 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from the triples. The Lakers won the battle of the boards 52-44 and prevailed despite turning the ball over 15 times.

The Suns come into this game with a record of 38-33. Also, they are 5-5 over 10 games. The Suns are 2-4 since Durant reinjured himself. Moreover, they are 15-21 away from home. The Lakers come into this game with a record of 35-37. Also, they are 6-4 over 10 games. The Lakers are 19-17 at home. Once more, they are without LeBron James. The Lakers are 7-7 since James went out with an ankle injury.

The Suns have won both games this season handily, both played in Phoenix. Additionally, the Suns have won four in a row at Crypto, all by at least eight points.

Here are the Suns-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Lakers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -1 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Lakers

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet-LA and BSAZ

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Booker is the unquestioned leader of this offense. Ultimately, he makes them go. Booker averages 28 points per game and 33.1 over his recent 10. However, he once again will be without the services of Ayton, who is sitting out another game. The Suns must find a way to replace his scoring value. Moreover, they must keep the momentum. The Suns average 113.4 points per game but have gone for 116.4 in the last 10 games. Conversely, the defense gives up 106.38 points, but 113 over the past 10. Ayton plays efficient defense, and the Suns must replace that. Additionally, the bench must pick it up. The bench averages 35.8 points per game but only 32.6 over the recent 10 games.

The Suns are solid on the boards, averaging 44.1 rebounds per game. However, their work at the charity stripe needs work, where they hit 79.3 percent of their free throws. The Suns average 37.7 percent from the 3-point line. Conversely, it has dipped recently, with the Suns only hitting 33.3 percent over five games.

The Suns need depth scoring and will cover the spread if someone helps Booker. Thus, Chris Paul must rise to the occasion and bring it for the Suns.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have one of the greatest players in the game. Unfortunately, he is inconsistent. The Lakers need Davis to dominate. Yes, they have a good bench, but that means nothing against a great team like the Suns. Davis averages 25.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Ultimately, he must strive for more and dominate when he is on the court. The Lakers also need Russell to stop missing shots. Instead, he has to pick his shot better and get hot early. The Lakers average 116.4 points per game but also allow 116.79 points. Thus, they have to play better defense consistently.

The bench is averaging 40.7 points per game, including 44.4 over 10 games. However, the key factor to winning will be cutting the turnovers down. The Lakers destroy the Magic if they do not turn the ball over so much. Unfortunately, replicating that performance will result in a 15-point loss against a better team.

The Lakers will cover the spread if the starters help the bench. Then, they must cut down on turnovers.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust the Lakers. Regardless, the Suns have no Ayton and no Durant. The Lakers have a slightly better bench, which might play a role in this one.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-110)