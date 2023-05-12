Chris Paul knows a thing or two about bitter postseason defeats during an 18-year NBA career that spans across five different franchises. In the last two years alone, he has witnessed his Phoenix Suns get walloped at home with their season on the line. This time, though, he watched helplessly from the bench (groin injury).

After the Suns super team officially became a failed experiment (at least for 2023) due to both injury and lack of depth, Paul was asked about the rumors that he could be traded to another team this offseason. Fortunately, that is also something the 12-time All-Star knows plenty about, so he knew just how to answer such a question.

“My contract is not up. Unfortunately, I’m not the GM or anything like that. So we’ll see,” Paul said, according to Duane Rankin of AZCentral.



That is exactly the response one could expect form the point guard right after the Nuggets sent the Suns packing. It is still concerning, though, as it points directly to the murkiness clouding the franchise. Deandre Ayton’s future is also up in the air. Monty Williams could plausibly be terminated given the short memory owners seem to have these days regarding the recent success of their head coach. The team once favored to win the Western Conference is now in flux.

The situation is out of the future Hall of Famer’s hands, but it is not necessarily up to general manager James Jones either. He reports to CEO Josh Bartelstein (former Detroit Pistons executive), who owner Mat Ishbia brought in shortly after assuming control of the franchise in February. The new regime’s vision may not include Chris Paul.

Fans must prepare for the possibility of big change coming, which is a deeply unsettling fate to resign themselves to after a season once full of so much promise.