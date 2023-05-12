Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Phoenix Suns are about to go through a long, drama-filled offseason following a loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs. One question mark is the future of Deandre Ayton, and the other is what is going to happen with Chris Paul.

However, the veteran point guard was clearly bothered by the constant doubters and comments regarding his recent play (h/t Gerald Bourguet of PHNX SPORTS).

“I know this game just about better than anybody….that’s what’s not gonna change is my knowledge of the game, and I’m gonna keep putting in the work. So if you mad at it, you hate it, that’s on you. F**k it.”

It has been a rocky season for Chris Paul, and the addition of Kevin Durant put his future with the franchise in doubt. Paul also missed time during the playoffs with an injury, which was an unfortunate blow to the Suns’ title hopes.

Paul’s numbers were down all across the board: 13.9 PPG and 8.9 assists. But, with a starting core that features Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton, the veteran isn’t the go-to guy he once was in his career.

Just a day after the Suns got eliminated by the Nuggets, trade buzz already circulated regarding Paul, including the Los Angeles Lakers being one of the favorites to land him this offseason. Deandre Ayton’s name has also popped up in trade rumors, and the Suns have a ton of things to figure out after a disappointing ending.

Nonetheless, if Chris Paul is on the block, there should be plenty of teams interested in his services.