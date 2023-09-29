Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton's time in the Valley ended Wednesday when the team traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayton was selected No. 1 overall by the Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft. He and the team reached the 2021 NBA Finals and won a franchise-best 64 games in 2021-22.

Ayton is 25 years old and has been a core piece to Phoenix's success. However, he has been polarizing since his effort has been inconsistent and he never seemed to grow after Phoenix's 2021 playoff run.

Now, Ayton is a Trail Blazer. The Suns acquired center Jusuf Nurkic in a deal that sent superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix also acquired Trail Blazers wings Nassir Little and Keon Johnson and Bucks guard Grayson Allen.

Ayton posted a goodbye to Phoenix Thursday on X.

Phoenix,

Grateful for the journey…for the people who supported me, cheered me on, challenged me & helped me grow. To the fans, teammates, coaches, staff, thank you. All love for the valley💜🧡 Portland,

LETS GO! Ready for the next chapter…excited to be a Trailblazer #RipCity pic.twitter.com/XILcPReD7U — Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) September 29, 2023

Ayton this past season averaged 18.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds. His role diminished once the Suns added forward Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Ayton's averages in the playoffs dipped to 13.4 points on 55 percent shooting and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Ayton's motor was questioned by fans. He has refuted criticism of his energy and even said during the playoffs he runs on “Tesla battery.”

Now, his time in Phoenix is over.

The Suns are expected to have perhaps their best team in franchise history on the floor this season. They have Durant, superstar guard Devin Booker and now three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who they acquired from the Washington Wizards in June.

The Suns dismissed former coach Monty Williams and hired Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vogel has led teams to the top defensive rating three times since the 2012 season. He said upon his hiring he looked forward to restoring Ayton to an All-Star level player, but the chance never came.