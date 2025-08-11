2025 is a big season for Oregon football after Dan Lanning and the Ducks saw their dreams come crashing down in a blink last year, losing their undefeated campaign and their CFP National Championship hopes in one fail swoop with a Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Now, Lanning and company have been hot on the recruiting trail in an attempt to stay tab the top of the sport this year so they can make another run at a Big Ten Championship College Football Playoff. That quest included a great offseason in the transfer portal, but the Ducks also brought in one of the best high school recruiting classes in the nation.

Defensive back Trey McNutt was one of the gems of that class, but now it looks like Lanning and company may not have him available for at least the first part of the season. McNutt unfortunately suffered a broken right leg during fall camp and will miss an extended period of time, according to On3 Sports.

McNutt hasn't been ruled out for the season, but there is currently no timetable for when he may be back on the field.

The Ducks will still have one of the most talented secondaries in football especially after adding a transfer class headlined by former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman, but losing McNutt for an extended period of time hurts their depth in the back end. It also takes valuable reps away from a talented freshman who is still getting up to speed with the college game and the system in Eugene.

Trey McNutt was a top 30 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 2 overall safety in the class, so Lanning and his staff clearly landed a gem in the secondary even if he isn't able to be in uniform at the start of the season.

Oregon came in at No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll, so expectations are clearly high once again in 2025. The Ducks will get their regular season underway on Aug. 30 against Montana State.