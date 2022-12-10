By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Zion Williamson’s 360 last second dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 victory over the Phoenix Suns drew backlash from players. Notably, Phoenix’s Cam Payne called out Williamson. But Deandre Ayton offered a surprising reaction to the incident.

“I turned my back and I walked off (the court),” Ayton said in reference to the benches clearing scuffle that followed Williamson’s dunk. “It’s a homecourt. He’s doing it for his fans. I take none of that stuff personal, man.”

Deandre Ayton chalked up Zion Williamson’s motivation for throwing down the late-game dunk due to wanting to give the home fans a show. Ayton added that the Suns are known for bringing “a show.”

Zion Williamson addressed the dunk after the game.

“That was a little out of character for me,” Williamson said. “But you gotta understand it, maybe you won’t. They sent my teammates home last year. … but that was out of character for me. If they did the same thing, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

Some will argue that Williamson broke an unwritten rule of the game. Others will say his actions were fine as the crowd got to witness an incredible moment. Regardless, Zion Williamson’s decision may have sparked a rivalry between the Suns and Pelicans. Their next head-to-head matchup is unquestionably destined to be a thriller with plenty of emotion and energy.

Fans will not need to wait long to see their next clash, as the Suns and Pelicans will run it back on Sunday in New Orleans.