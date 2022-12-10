By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game.

The Pelicans had already secured the win when Zion decided to put on one final dunk show as the game clock expired. Chris Paul and the Suns clearly did not appreciate what they deemed as an utter show of disrespect, and they made sure to let Williamson know about it:

Pelicans and Suns go at it after Zion Williamson's 360 dunk before the buzzer 🔥pic.twitter.com/izSfjrL5rI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2022

As soon as you saw Zion Williamson winding up for that dunk — which was a mind-blowing 360 flush, by the way — you just knew there was going to be trouble. It’s an unwritten rule in the NBA that you don’t shoot the ball in these instances, and in truth, Williamson should have known better. Chris Paul is the veteran of veterans and he simply wasn’t having any of Zion’s end-game antics.

It’s a good thing cooler heads prevailed and the scene calmed down as quickly as it escalated. Nevertheless, you can be sure that the Suns won’t be forgetting about this anytime soon.

For us fans, the best part about this is that these two teams face off again on Sunday in New Orleans. Both sides then meet on the court one final time in the regular season on December 17th. Those next two games are going to be intense, to say the least, with the top seed in the West also on the line.