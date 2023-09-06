Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is in arguably Drake's most popular feature with “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott with the lyrics, “Wet like I'm Book.”

Tuesday night, Booker walked out with Drake in his concert in Glendale, Arizona, on his “It's All a Blur” tour.

Devin Booker walking out with Drake at the #IAAB tour in Arizona pic.twitter.com/XJHmp0LJTk — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 6, 2023

DRAKE X BOOK. MY VIDEOOOO pic.twitter.com/nhEbNBC0Zo — cc ☀️ (@sunsbizz) September 6, 2023

Booker and Drake have appeared to be friends since Booker's college days at Kentucky. Now, he is one of the best basketball players in the world. Drake is arguably the most popular singer today.

Earlier this summer, Booker was seen at country artist Morgan Wallen's tour in Phoenix, Arizona.

Booker at the Morgan Wallen concert 🌵☀️via (Jayme TikTok) pic.twitter.com/n0Q8qreSM8 — Alex (@SportzFanaticAl) July 23, 2023

Booker and the Suns are just about a month away from their first preseason game. Phoenix is expected to be a championship favorite this season.

The Suns traded for three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal in June. He, Booker and forward Kevin Durant are arguably the best trio in the NBA and have a chance to create one of the most skilled offenses of all time.

The Suns in 2022-23 advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, where they lost in six games to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The Suns were the only team in the playoffs to take the Nuggets to six games.

In the postseason, Booker looked like the best player in the world. He became the first player since Michael Jordan to record 295 points through the first eight games of a playoff run.

Booker was rated the No. 10 player in the NBA by The Ringer. He and Durant are considered the best duo in the game.