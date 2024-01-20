Phoenix Suns improved to 22-18 and are on a four-game winning streak with their 123-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Jan. 19.

The Suns got an incredible game from Devin Booker, who in three quarters had 52 points on 18-of-30 shooting. Booker had six threes and also had five assists against one turnover.

Booker's performance set numerous records. He is now second in league history in 25-point quarters (five), trailing only Steph Curry. Booker had 25 points in the first against New Orleans.

“The guy has just got an incredible killer instinct,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix is now 9-3 in its last 12 contests.

Booker's role has been dynamic. The Suns are trying to make him their point guard, so he is not allowed to score at the same level he would if he were the two-guard.

Booker in the last four games has been scoring at an elite rate. He scored 31 points in the Suns' 129-109 win versus the LA Lakers Jan. 11 and then 34 in the team's 127-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Jan. 14.

“That's how I want to play all the time,” said Booker.

Booker had “50 folks,” he said, come watch him plat in New Orleans. His high school, Moss Point (Miss.) is under two hours away from the city.

Booker's game has also benefitted his running mates, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

“It's always good to play in front of his family members, but to have a 50-point night on a memorable night like this is something his family will be talking about for a long time,” Durant said.