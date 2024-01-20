Suns guard Devin Booker is cementing his legacy as one of the best-ever scorers by passing Kobe for an NBA record.

Phoenix Suns improved to 22-18 and are on a four-game winning streak with their 123-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Jan. 19.

The Suns got an incredible game from Devin Booker, who in three quarters had 52 points on 18-of-30 shooting. Booker had six threes and also had five assists against one turnover.

Booker's performance set numerous records. He is now second in league history in 25-point quarters (five), trailing only Steph Curry. Booker had 25 points in the first against New Orleans.

After notching his 5th-career 25-point quarter tonight, Devin Booker only trails Stephen Curry (8) in such quarters in NBA history (since 1997-98 when quarter splits were tracked). Steph Curry – 8

Devin Booker – 5

Kobe Bryant / Damian Lillard – 4

Klay Thompson / Joel Embiid – 3 pic.twitter.com/tJeqmSE2ZV — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 20, 2024

“The guy has just got an incredible killer instinct,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix is now 9-3 in its last 12 contests.

Booker's role has been dynamic. The Suns are trying to make him their point guard, so he is not allowed to score at the same level he would if he were the two-guard.

Booker in the last four games has been scoring at an elite rate. He scored 31 points in the Suns' 129-109 win versus the LA Lakers Jan. 11 and then 34 in the team's 127-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Jan. 14.

“That's how I want to play all the time,” said Booker.

Booker had “50 folks,” he said, come watch him plat in New Orleans. His high school, Moss Point (Miss.) is under two hours away from the city.

Devin Booker had "50 folks" come see him play as Moss Point, Miss, where he played high school ball, is 90 minutes from New Orleans. "They watched me grow up." Booker looked up at his dad and grandpa after reaching 50 points. Finished with season-high 52. "Keep going." #Suns pic.twitter.com/n19MSiZMdc — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 20, 2024

Booker's game has also benefitted his running mates, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

“It's always good to play in front of his family members, but to have a 50-point night on a memorable night like this is something his family will be talking about for a long time,” Durant said.