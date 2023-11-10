Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is out for Friday's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Lakers with an injury

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will square off on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Phoenix may be forced to play without star Devin Booker though. Booker's status is in question due to a calf injury.

Booker has been dealing with injury concerns to open the 2023-24 season. The Suns hold just a 4-4 record as a result. With Bradley Beal also facing injury trouble early in the season, Kevin Durant has often been the only star on the floor for Phoenix. Durant's a great player but he needs some help as well.

The Lakers have endured their share of issues to begin the year. Still, LA is a respectable opponent. Suns fans will surely be asking the following question: Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Devin Booker's injury status vs. Lakers

Booker has been officially ruled out for Friday's NBA In-Season Tournament game with a right calf strain, per NBA.com.

The 27-year-old superstar has appeared in only two games so far for the Suns. He's impressed in those contests, averaging 31.5 points per game.

The lack of playing time is concerning though. It's still early in the year and Phoenix is obviously hopeful that Booker will be ready to go soon. Nevertheless, his injury situation will be worth closely monitoring.

With Devin Booker out, the Suns will look for Durant and Beal to lead the charge. It should be noted that Beal is probable to play in the game.

The Lakers will also have injuries to monitor before tip-off. Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are both questionable, while Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jalen Hood-Schifino are all out.

But when it comes to the question of is Devin Booker playing vs. the Lakers, the answer is no.