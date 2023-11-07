Suns All-Star Bradley Beal could be ready to return to the court and make his debut with Phoenix on Wednesday vs. the Bulls.

Bradley Beal was one of the biggest names on the move this past summer, as the Washington Wizards traded the face of their franchise to the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Beal is the third star in what looks to be the NBA's most formidable trio. However, Beal has yet to play this season due to lingering back issues.

Although he has missed the first seven games of the season, Beal is inching closer to making his debut with the Suns. In fact, the three-time All-Star may be returning to the court in the very next game on the Suns' schedule. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Beal could make his debut on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls after being upgraded to questionable on the team's official injury report.

🚨 Bradley Beal (back) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for the Suns’ matchup with the Bulls on Wednesday, the team has announced. pic.twitter.com/n19sbklqBO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

Beal has been ramping up his activity in practice and barring no unforeseen setbacks, he should be available to play on Wednesday night.

Without the three-time All-Star in the lineup, the Suns have struggled to begin the year. They currently find themselves 3-4 on the season, recently ending a three-game losing streak with their win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Through seven games, the Suns rank just 15th in the league in scoring and 14th in offensive rating. Beal has always been known to be one of the best scoring weapons in the NBA, which is why his arrival should instantly help open up Phoenix's offense.

In a total of 50 games with the Wizards last season, the veteran shooting guard averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor. While there was talk about Beal possibly taking over the point guard duties for the Suns, Booker is expected to remain the team's primary playmaker. With this said, all three of the Suns' All-Stars are more than capable of bringing the ball up the floor and making plays for one another.

Assuming both Durant and Booker are available to play on Wednesday night as well, it will be very interesting to see how Beal plays alongside two other superstar talents.