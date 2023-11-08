Devin Booker is dealing with a calf injury ahead of the Suns contest vs. the Bulls, so let's see if he's going to suit up for this game

The Phoenix Suns have had an injury-riddled start to the 2023-24 campaign, and one guy who already cannot stay on the court is Devin Booker. Booker has dealt with toe, ankle, and calf injuries to start the year, and has only played in two games as a result. With a contest against the Chicago Bulls on deck, everyone is wondering the same thing; is Devin Booker playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Devin Booker injury status vs. Bulls

After playing in the Suns season-opener despite dealing with a toe injury, Booker picked up an ankle injury that would hold him out for three games. Booker would return to play against the San Antonio Spurs after overcoming that ankle injury, but then picked up a calf injury that has held him out for the past two games. Now, Booker gets an opportunity to get back on the floor against the Bulls.

Unfortunately, that won't be happening, as Booker has already been ruled out for this game due to his calf injury. This will be Booker's third straight game on the sidelines as the Suns struggle with their early season health woes, and Phoenix will be hoping that he can get back on the court for their next In-Season Tournament contest on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's not all bad news for the Suns, as another member of their star trio in Bradley Beal is questionable for this game, and could end up making his season debut after dealing with a back injury early on this season. Beal's status bears watching, but even if he plays, the Suns will have to wait a little bit longer to see all three pieces of their trio take the floor together now that Booker is officially out for this game.