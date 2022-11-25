Published November 25, 2022

The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers was marred by an ugly incident with Patrick Beverley. During a heated moment, Beverley shoved Deandre Ayton while the latter had his back turned. The result was an immediate ejection for Beverley and a subsequent three-game suspension for his role in the altercation.

When asked by reporter Duane Rankin, Suns star Devin Booker refused to comment on Patrick Beverley’s suspension. However, Booker did say that he didn’t like it when someone loses his money. This perhaps is in reference to Beverley losing money due to his suspension.

“Devin Booker says he doesn’t have a comment on Patrick Beverley’s three-game suspension, but did say he doesn’t like to see anyone ‘lose money.’ Beverley was suspended three games w/o pay for shove of Deandre Ayton in #Suns win over Lakers.”

The incident started when Ayton seemed to stare down Lakers guard Austin Reaves while the latter was on the floor. Beverley took offense to the Suns star’s gesture, shoving him to instigate a fight. Afterwards, Booker called out Beverley, saying that he should’ve shoved Ayton from the front instead of sneaking up on him.

The Suns would proceed to win that game by 10 points, with Booker leading the way as he often does. The immediate aftermath of the incident was a war of words between the two teams. Lakers players responded to Booker’s callout of Beverley, while also praising their point guard for sticking up for his teammates.

The next game between these two teams will come in December just before Christmas. Expect that game to be a tension-filled affair.