After turning in his best game of the season in a 5-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts had a surprising take on his approach for the rest of the regular season. In a five-run game, Betts finished with 3 RBIs in Friday's win. He also praised his wife for her unwavering support amidst the worst statistical year of Mookie's career.

With that, throw the rest of the regular season away in terms of Betts trying to salvage his numbers this late into the year. For Betts, he's moving on to trying to be his best and support his teammates as much as he can, he said, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“This season’s over,” Betts said. “My season’s kind of over. We’re going to have to chalk that up for not a great season.”

Instead of focusing on finishing out the regular season strong, Betts is looking ahead to just trying to find his rhythm on a game-by-game basis.

“I can go out and help the boys win every night, do something, get an RBI, make a play, do something that — I’m going to have to shift my focus there,” Betts said. “Obviously, everyone wants to have great seasons, but it’s a lot easier when you just don’t worry about the season. You just worry about game to game. I’ll take this perspective for the rest of my career.”

While his best years could be behind him at this stage of his career, the eight-time All-Star and the Dodgers will defend their title in the postseason. Betts is hitting .239 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 106 outings this season. Last season, Mookie batted .289 with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs in 116 games in 2024.

Mookie Betts' heartfelt message to Dodgers fans amid struggles

Despite his ongoing struggles throughout the regular season, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts feels the fans' support. After delivering his best performance of the year, Betts addressed the fanbase to let them know the unwavering support hadn't gone unnoticed, per Dodgers reporter Doug McKain.

“It's been a beautiful thing. Thank you to all the Dodger fans. It's super special. It's the first time I've ever gotten anything like that. If I'm in this situation, I know Dodger Stadium is behind me.”

After the game, Betts sent a special shoutout to his wife, Brianna Hammonds, who celebrated a birthday on Friday when Mookie's 3 RBIs led to a 5-1 win at Dodger Stadium.