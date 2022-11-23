Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is the quintessential “you love him when he’s on your team but you loathe him with a passion when he’s not” kind of player. Beverley just ruffles others’ feathers like no other. And surely enough, he was at the center of yet another on-court kerfuffle against old foes Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

With the game slowly slipping away from the Lakers’ grasp, Booker defended a drive attempt from Austin Reaves pretty well, stonewalling him at the rim. However, Booker also hit Reaves on the face in the process. Booker then proceeded to stand over Reaves, as if to taunt him after the defensive stop, while Deandre Ayton, not to be outdone, also stood large over Reaves as he remained down on the hardwood.

Patrick Beverley, smelling blood, went up to Ayton and shoved him from behind, causing the 6’11” center to fall over and an all out ruckus to ensue, which resulted in Beverley’s ejection. Of course, Devin Booker was none too pleased with Beverley’s antics that seemed way too familiar to a previous misconduct.

“Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back, man. Push ’em in the chest. That’s all I got to say,” Booker told sideline reporter Chris Haynes immediately after the game.

"Pat's need to stop pushing people in the back. Push 'em in the chest. That's all I got to say." Devin Booker on Patrick Beverleypic.twitter.com/8UsvYmdF4A — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 23, 2022

This is not the first time that Patrick Beverley has shoved a member of the Suns from behind. Beverley, then with the Los Angeles Clippers, seemingly let his frustration get the best of him with the Clippers down big in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals. Beverley, amid a pause in the action, stalked Chris Paul as he was making his way back to the bench and shoved him straight onto the ground.

For his troubles, Beverley ended up getting suspended by the league for one game without pay.

Devin Booker also had a front-seat ticket to that incident, so he of all people knows that Patrick Beverley, to prove how tough he really is, should refrain from pushing off an unsuspecting opponent. Nevertheless, it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks, and with Beverley being 34 years of age, it’s unreasonable to expect him to suddenly change his ways.