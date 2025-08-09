Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler has had some great moments this season for Boston. One of those moments came on Friday night, when the hurler pitched six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres.

Boston ended up winning the game, 10-2, and Buehler got some accolades from his manager.

“You’ve got to go,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He knows it. It’s not a lack of work. He executed today. Now he needs to turn the page and be ready for Houston [on Wednesday].”

Buehler is trying to not get ahead of himself, following that strong start on Friday. He does however feel very strongly about pitching so well against one of the National League's better teams.

“Let’s not sugarcoat it,” Buehler said. “The biggest thing that people talk about with me is pitching in the playoffs. And so when you face teams that are going to be in the playoffs, I think they're in some way drastically more important for me.”

The Red Sox are now 65-52 after defeating San Diego.

Walker Buehler was clicking on all cylinders for the Red Sox

Buehler put together his best performance in quite awhile on Friday night. This was his first start of six-plus scoreless innings since May of 2024, per MLB.com.

“Out here in Southern California, the ball works a little differently. And your numbers in terms of movement, stuff is always good here,” Buehler said. “I felt good with the fastball in the bullpen, and that was part of the plan.”

The Red Sox hurler now has a 7-6 record on the season. Buehler is struggling some with his control this year, as he has posted a 5.40 earned run average.

Boston is trying to keep ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. After defeating the Padres Friday, Boston is still well in control of second place in the AL East. The Red Sox are trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by three games.

The Red Sox play the Padres again on Saturday night.