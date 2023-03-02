Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker may have watched Kevin Durant’s game several times in the past, but sure enough, playing with him and seeing how he impacts the game brings a different feeling.

Booker admitted as much after Durant made his Suns debut on Wednesday and propelled the team to the 105-91 win against the Charlotte Hornets. KD dropped an efficient 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a night when he was restricted to just 26 minutes of playing time.

When asked on what impressed him the most about Durant’s performance in his first game as a Sun, Booker didn’t hold back in his praise of his new teammate.

“It’s just every time he shoots the ball. It’s just so effortless. You can see defenders trying their hardest to contest or fight over a screen and he looks unbothered or unfazed,” Booker said of Durant, per Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints.

Devin Booker is definitely one of the happiest people to have Kevin Durant by his side. KD’s presence really made it easy for Booker on Wednesday night, as the young guard exploded for 37 points on 15-of-26 shooting.

Book saw plenty of open spaces with Durant attracting defenders as well. And when the veteran forward had the ball, he just made it look so easy–and that’s all after a 20-game absence due to a knee injury.

Durant is considered one of the best, if not the greatest offensive talent of his generation. Certainly, Booker can learn from him as they seek for the Larry O’Brien trophy.