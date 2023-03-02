Kevin Durant finally made his debut for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and it went exactly how many imagined it would be after he paired up with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Sure enough, plenty of fans couldn’t help but imagine what the new-look Arizona franchise can achieve with KD in the fold.

Durant, who was averaging 36 minutes a night this season during his stint with the Brooklyn Nets, played just 26 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets after a 20-game absence due to a knee injury. However, the minutes restriction didn’t stop him from making a huge impact on Phoenix, dropping an efficient 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also had six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the best plus-minus (+13) among all starters.

Of course the more important thing is that the Suns won 105-91, with Booker getting a lot of open shots en route to 37 points with Durant by his side.

The Phoenix faithful were unsurprisingly ecstatic about the showing. And why wouldn’t they be? Seeing Durant alongside Book and Paul fueled the fans’ optimism that the Larry O’Brien trophy is heading to Arizona soon. A lot of supporters have nothing but praise for Durant as well, especially with his ability to quickly adapt to any system.

“Kevin Durant with Devin Booker is not fair. Who beating those boys they get 80 together,” one Suns fan wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Kevin Durant is already fitting great with the Suns. Booker was amazing yet KD still scolded him for missing his [free throws] and mentioned it in the interview after. He just raising the standard for everyone and bringing the best out of his peers. Form of leadership.”

A third fan added, “I say it all the time, Kevin Durant is the ultimate “plug-n-play” hooper. You can put him in any system and he dominates without the need to adjust. That’s a dangerous and rare trait to have.”

Here are more reactions to Durant’s Suns’ debut:

Ladies and gentlemen… Kevin Durant is a Phoenix sun pic.twitter.com/VpsgwYHQwy — oliver (@oliverrr33) March 2, 2023

There might not be a better rehabber than Kevin Durant who comes back from absences and hits the ground running. He already has the best recovery from a ruptured achilles in NBA history. His game is also maybe the most plug-and-play of any superstar pic.twitter.com/4YcCrUOxJH — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) March 2, 2023

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in their debut together pic.twitter.com/9KVRUmRhLF — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 2, 2023

Everyone knew the Suns would be scary once Durant plays, but sure enough, seeing it actually happen is still scary.