By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Devin Booker is set to sit out again on Monday when the Phoenix Suns take on an extremely shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers side. It seems that the Suns want to give their superstar shooting guard a night off after he recently returned from a two-game absence due to a groin injury.

Phoenix head coach Monty Williams has now spoken out about this issue, and it appears that the Suns shot-caller knows who’s to blame with regard to Booker’s seemingly lingering hamstring problem. According to Williams, he’s pointing his own finger at himself:

“Let’s be straight, I played him way too many minutes,” Williams said, via Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet. “I can’t look at anybody else when I put players in harm’s way.”

Williams has always been the type that takes accountability for his shortcomings and he has proven this yet again with his confession on Booker’s injury here. Coach Monty says that he should be blamed for Booker’s injury for his decision to put such a heavy load on his superstar’s shoulder.

The good news here is that Booker’s problem does not sound too serious. He’s now missed three games because of it, but hopefully, that’s going to be the full extent of his spell on the sidelines for this most recent knock.

It’s worth noting that Monday’s matchup against the Lakers comes on the first night of a back-to-back set, so this was likely factored in on the team’s decision to have him sit this one out. They return to action on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and it seems like Devin Booker should be good to go for that one.